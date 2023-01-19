ACT Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

ACT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,720 shares during the period. Clearside Biomedical comprises about 3.4% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Clearside Biomedical worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.83. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.85.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

