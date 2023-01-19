ACT Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ACT Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises 5.0% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,324. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

