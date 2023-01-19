ACT Capital Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Rumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $148,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rumble during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get Rumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rumble in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Rumble Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,123. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.