ACT Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Roku accounts for 1.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Roku by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 2.2 %

ROKU traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

