ACT Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

ACT Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 781.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 15,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 280.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,698 shares of company stock worth $4,037,741 in the last three months. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

