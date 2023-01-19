AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Up 1.3%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.31. 197,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 140,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AT shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
The company has a market cap of C$132.55 million and a PE ratio of 77.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61.
In other news, Director Roger Dent bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,874.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
