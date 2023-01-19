Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 9.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 9,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,044,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,020 shares of company stock worth $265,492. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

