Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

