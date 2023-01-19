AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $100.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

ACM stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 307.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.