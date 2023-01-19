Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 3.3%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. 46,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,826,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 441.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 434,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

