Aion (AION) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00228154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00101155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00057209 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

