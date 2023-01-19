Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $301.54. 1,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,970. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

