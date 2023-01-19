Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $25.60 on Monday. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

