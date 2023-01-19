Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTLW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 648,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter.

