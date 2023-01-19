Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 2.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.18. 135,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,771,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $306.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

