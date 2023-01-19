Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target Cut to GBX 105

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Alliance Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 63 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £340.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88.
Alliance Pharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.