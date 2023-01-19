Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target Cut to GBX 105

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 105 ($1.28) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Alliance Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 63 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £340.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

