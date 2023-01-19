Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$4.96 million
|$62.87 million
|-2.98
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$972.56 million
|-$48.65 million
|2.50
Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|170
|382
|4
|2.65
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 37.45%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|894.20%
|-52.93%
|84.00%
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment peers beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Allied Gaming & Entertainment
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.
