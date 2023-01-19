Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,668,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,088. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $12.44.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

