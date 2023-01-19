Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,536. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial



Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

