Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 456,400 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Alsea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

