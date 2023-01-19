Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.64

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.64 and traded as high as C$55.89. Altus Group shares last traded at C$55.75, with a volume of 54,824 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.00.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.61.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

