America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,111 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME opened at $175.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

