American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

American Financial Group stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.31. 11,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.