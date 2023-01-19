American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 4.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $226.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,872. The firm has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.78. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $8,703,739. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

