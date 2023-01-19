American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

