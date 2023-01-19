Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,176. Ames National has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $15.95 million during the quarter.

Ames National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ames National by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ames National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ames National by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ames National by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

