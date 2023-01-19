Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $253.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $264.39 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.50.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

