Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $62,450.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,997. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

