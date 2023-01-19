Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $62,450.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,997. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.