Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Analog Devices worth $448,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $163.06. 38,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,746. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

