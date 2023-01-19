Analysts Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $32.00

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

VTWRF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($28.26) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

