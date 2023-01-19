Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $53.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

VSE Trading Down 3.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VSE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in VSE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading

