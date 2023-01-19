Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $53.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
VSE Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $636.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.46. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $57.07.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.