Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 19th (AJB, BAKK, BOO, CNA, DG, DNLM, FDEV, IPO, KIE, MNMD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 19th:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

boohoo group (LON:BOO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.59) target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its focus list rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $242.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $289.00.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.32) target price on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price target on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

