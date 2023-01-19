Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

UNP stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.45. 52,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,443. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

