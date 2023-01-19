Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.33.

NOC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.08. 24,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

