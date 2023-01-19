APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $54.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. APA has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

