Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $499,512.44 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00076681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.