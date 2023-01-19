Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,659,150.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $1,659,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,127,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,531,588.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $3,684,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92.

On Friday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 121,853 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 470,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

