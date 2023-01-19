ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. ARC Group Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile



ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

