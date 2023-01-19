ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARCW opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. ARC Group Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.