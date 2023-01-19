Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $80.27 million and $2.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076879 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00057099 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009928 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024343 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004827 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000201 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
