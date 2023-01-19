Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 802,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 849,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Arena Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.59 million and a PE ratio of -29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Get Arena Minerals alerts:

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Minerals Company Profile

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.