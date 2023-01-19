Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $32,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

