ARMOR (ARMOR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $392,563.87

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $392,563.87 and $15,859.69 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

