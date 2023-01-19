Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

ARQQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,616. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arqit Quantum

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arqit Quantum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

