Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 34.6% in December

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARTW. TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

