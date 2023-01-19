ASD Achieves Market Cap of $43.85 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $43.85 million and $2.06 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00039403 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00231449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06388553 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,779,410.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.