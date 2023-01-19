ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML by 158.5% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 91.3% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $12.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $639.34. 18,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,415. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $738.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $588.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

