AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.86. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,333 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $927.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

