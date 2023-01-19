ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 10,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

ATIF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

