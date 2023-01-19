Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $159.35 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $159.35 million and $8.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

