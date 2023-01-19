Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Autodesk by 9.7% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 27.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $198.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

